Bolstered by our 2016 success, in 2017, we submitted five panels:

1. Political Correctness: The Dangers of Thought Crime Police

Dr. Anthony Hall, Jeremy Rothe-Kushel

2. Terrorism: Fake Enemies, Fraudulent Wars

Michael Springmann, Dr. Anthony Hall, Dr. Kevin Barrett

3. False Flags: Staged, Scripted, Mass Psy-Op Events

Dr. Kevin Barrett, Dave Lindorff, Ole Dammegard

4. 9/11 Truth: Ground Zero for a Resistance Movement

Dr. Kevin Barrett, Barbara Honegger, Richard Gage

5.Co-Opting The Left: Infiltration by the Corporate State to Neutralize Resistance

Kevin Zeese, Glen Ford

Early in the submission process, the Left Forum co-directors shared with us a letter sent to them by a Zionist researcher who specializes in documenting hate groups. He claimed that several of our speakers were antisemitic, and made vague threats that they should not be allowed to speak. We vigorously denounced the false, slanderous allegations, although all for naught. The Board—with zero explanation—rejected three of our five panels one month before the conference was due to start.

Panel speakers and many supporters wrote letters of protest, all of which went unanswered. The Board refused to reverse their decision to allow the three banned panels. The entire process had the hallmarks of a secretive grand jury. Then at the eleventh hour under shameful, ignoble circumstances, a fourth panel (on thought crime police no less) was additionally banned.

Resisting the Left Forum censorship, we organizers presented the four banned panels at an alternative venue. Due to a pattern of harassment by Zionists elements, the location of the banned panels could not be announced until an hour before the event began. The “Left Out Forum” was highly successful and ultimately earned our cause far more publicity than our panels would have ever attained lost among the 250 or so other conference panels.

In spite of its success, our “Left Out Forum” was also quite stressful. Should we move forward with the panels? Where? How? With what budget? Would the Left Forum continue to harass us? Would the Zionists protest us and/or forcibly shut us down as they had actually done on other occasions? It was remarkable that we were able to successfully pull off an alternative forum under such duress.



The Rosa Luxemburg Foundation

We subsequently learned that the Left Forum was not really "the decider." That power went to one of the Left Forum’s primary funders: the Rosa Luxemburg Foundation in Germany, which receives 97% of its funding from the German government. (Like Europe generally, Germany is a vassal state of the Western NATO powers who since WWII still does not have its own constitution.)

“Rosa-Lux” putatively supports progressive social movements worldwide, yet as a global NGO they are able to operate under the radar to help fulfill neoliberal objectives. For example, Rosa-Lux leveraged their “new left” façade to help whitewash the Ukrainian coup engineered by the West in alliance with neo-nazi Maidan fascists.

In terms of the Left Forum’s “sub Rosa” agenda, a primary focus is censoring all potent critiques of Zionism. To wit, in 2018, in addition to our four panels, the Left Forum likewise censored—without any explanation—a panel submitted by If Americans Knew called “Is Talking About Gaza Anti-Semitic Hate Speech, Or a Vital Step Toward Ending Oppression?”